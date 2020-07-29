Dear Editor: A fire has been burning in the heart of Colbert, literally and figuratively. One year ago, residents in Colbert were robbed of their quality of life when Georgia Renewable Power’s biomass power plant began operations. First, we were subjected to noise, constant and intrusive, then pollution on every level imaginable. We felt like we were being attacked on all fronts, for their presence is with us on our land, inside our homes, and in our nightmares while we sleep.
People respond to being attacked in different ways; fight or flight. I chose to fight. My adversary was bigger, richer and more powerful. They had support from local and state officials. Everyone wanted the tax revenue they would generate. My stance was unpopular and I was at a great disadvantage. The only weapon I had was the desire to reclaim what had been taken from me, and my voice. I geared up for battle and I marched forth, against all odds.
Have I gone about it the right way? I can accept that my methods have been uneducated and sophomoric in nature. I have slung “rocks” at our county’s leadership, I have publicly criticized them, and I have made their jobs more difficult. I am not proud of that fact, but I feel my actions were justified on many levels because they were motivated by sheer desperation.
You see, noise pollution is not just a nuisance; it is a weapon of war. When an individual is subjected to higher decibels of noise constantly, 24 hours a day/seven days a week, it has an effect on their mental and physical health. The Aztec used “death whistles” to disorient their enemies before attack. Noise torture is still used as a method to break prisoners and force surrender of troops. FBI agents state in the Guantanamo Bay Inquiry that it only takes four days to break a prisoner using noise torture. In light of that information, maybe you will understand my stance. I feel as though GRP has declared war on our citizens and we are waiting for someone to fight for us and free us from this torture.
The last few weeks GRP has been sitting quiet and I have been able to enjoy the beauty of my surroundings. Songbirds singing by day and crickets lulling me to a restful night’s sleep have restored me. But the knowledge that GRP is gearing up for another attack on our quality of life and general health is ever present in my thoughts. I pray that they have put down their devises of torture and will keep the promise they made to be “good neighbors.”
Sincerely,
Gina Ward
Colbert
