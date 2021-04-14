Dear Editor: We live about seven-tenths of a mile from the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) biomass plant in Colbert.
We bought our 60-plus acres about 35 years ago when this was all farming area and no industry. About 15 years ago, we built our retirement home, which we enjoyed until Memorial Day weekend 2019 when GRP fired up. Since then they have destroyed the peace and quiet of country living. We frequently record over 75 decibels on our front porch at our bedroom window. When we watch TV, we turn the volume up to drown out the noise from GRP.
We run an air purifier and fan as white noise to try to sleep, but many nights it still wakes us up. Interrupted sleep makes me tired, sick and angry. It's impossible to enjoy sitting on the porch, cooking out, or even working in the yard without being bombarded by their unnecessary noise. We feel that our joy has been stolen and we want it back.
Our county leaders can and should help the residents of Colbert and the surrounding communities get back their peace and quiet. The Madison County noise ordinance should be reinstated. Franklin County BOC declared the GRP sister plant in Carnesville a nuisance. They are understanding and compassionate toward the citizens they serve. We're asking to be treated fairly by our BOC and IDA.
Sincerely,
Cheryl Adams
Colbert
