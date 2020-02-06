Dear Editor: (An open letter to Steve Dailey Chief propagandist for Georgia Renewable Power).
How dare you insult the intelligence of the citizens of Madison and Franklin counties with such a condescending letter about your biomass plants there? Do you really believe that by painting such a beautiful picture of what goes on at GRP the citizens living there will no longer see, smell or hear the truth? Do you really believe that just because you have met all the current laws and regulations, except for the many EPD violations at both plants, that you have the right to destroy people's lives? Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should! Then, to add to the insult, you wrap yourself and your biomass plants in the flag and want us to believe that by burning railroad cross ties and trees our environment, our counties and country will be cleaner, safer and better off. Here Mr. Dailey is something you need to know about your beliefs....we don't believe them! If you wonder why we don't we have a suggestion for you that might clear things up. Spend a few days and nights in one of the homes near the plants. Breathe the air, listen to the noise and take a good look at what's really going on there. We're sure that this experience will show you how wrong your beliefs are.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
Co-Chair MCCPC
