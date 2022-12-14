Dear Editor: I attended the board of commissioners (BOC) meeting Dec. 5 to hear the report on the proposed noise ordinance. I was not encouraged. Once again, I see Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) being protected.
When GRP began operations and people complained about the noise they generated, the BOC gutted the existing noise ordinance to exempt industry. Now, after doing a study on the noise level in the county to create a new noise ordinance, they are considering grandfathering GRP, the loudest offender according to their own study. GRP does not need to be given a pass but held to the safe noise levels recommended by multiple health agencies.
