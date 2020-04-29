Dear Editor: With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the life threatening problems it has created you might think that the problems created by Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) are not that important. Nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is that the operations at the GRP power plants have created a life-threatening crisis of its own. The emissions from the stacks, the smell of creosote railroad ties being chipped and burned, the polluted water runoff, the noise and the lights have made life for those who live near the plant unbearable. Life threatening!
Complaints from concerned citizens to the Georgia EPD have resulted in several Notice of Violations (NOV) regarding stack emissions and water quality. Unfortunately, the wheels of government turn slowly and resolutions to the NOV’s are still being worked on. Citizen concerns also were responsible for the introduction of HB 857. This bill would ban the burning of railroad ties as fuel for power production in Georgia. The bill passed out of the Georgia House on March 12th, 2020 by a vote of 163 yes to 0 no votes. Unfortunately it now sits in the temporally suspended Georgia Senate waiting for further action. The burning of railroad ties continues.
Did the success of these actions by concerned citizens have any effect on the dangerous operation at GRP? The answer unfortunately is no. GRP has done nothing to alter or change the operations at the plants that could help those who live nearby return to some kind of normal life. These people’s lives have been ruined by GRP and GRP doesn’t seem to give a damn about it. It would appear that GRP considers the destruction of these peoples’ lives just a necessary part of doing business, just one of the many unavoidable consequences of producing energy for a profit. These people and their lives are expendable. Collateral damage in the world of business.
GRP needs to know that the people living near the plants are way more than a necessary part of doing business. That they are not expendable and they are not just collateral damage in the world of business. They are living breathing human beings who are concerned about losing everything they have worked for.
I’m sure GRP would love for all those concerned citizens who are taking the time and energy to make sure GRP does not profit at their expense would just go home and be quiet. Here’s some news for GRP: These people are home and they will never be quiet. They are fighting for their very lives. If anyone should go home and be quiet, it should be GRP. Don’t forget to turn off the lights when you leave.
I want to make correction to my statement about GRP doing nothing…they did plant some beautiful trees!
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovicn
Madison County Clean Power Coalition Co-Chair
