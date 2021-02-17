Dear Editor: The Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) Noise Nuisance Survey being conducted by the Madison County Clean Power Coalition(MCCPC) is nearing completion.
The information being collected from the survey respondents will prove to be a valuable tool in our efforts to get GRP to reduce their noise. Your participation in the survey is an important part in achieving this goal. If you have already completed the survey, the people whose lives have been impacted by the noise want to thank you. If you have not taken the survey, but would like your voice to be heard on the noise issue, please go to : www.surveymonkey.com/r/NZLW92G.
There, you can fill out the eight-question survey and be part of the effort quite GRP down. If you can hear the GRP power plant, we want to hear from you. It takes just three minutes to complete the survey at the site mentioned above. Help your neighbors get back the peace and quite they had before GRP moved next door.
Visit our website madisoncleanpowercoalition.com, to learn more about the noise pollution and other problems at GRP.
Be sure to look for our ad in this week's MJC encouraging everyone to comment to the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) on GRP's permit application that, if approved would allow GRP to dump over 200,000 gallons of their waste water per day into our streams and rivers. Please take the time to comment on this proposed plan to the EPD and help stop this from happening.
Let's all work together to protect Madison County's future.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
