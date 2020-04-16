Dear Editor: (This is an open letter to local leaders.) Because of the COVID-19 virus, a major health concern for residents in Colbert and Carnesville has been swept to the side.
Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) is basically running unchecked. We have contacted the EPD (Georgia Environmental Protection Division) to no avail. They simply acknowledge our complaints and can't/won't take action.
Depending on which way the wind blows, residents are being subjected to toxic emissions resulting in respiratory issues, dizziness, nausea, burning in throat and lungs, migraines, and severe nosebleeds. Harvard just released a study that shows when people are exposed to industrial pollution, they are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. With that being said, sheltering at home is not safe.
It appears that GRP has "cranked it up.” They are louder and stink worse than ever. The chipping operation created so much dust the other day that the buildings could hardly be seen. If you drive by the plant between midnight and dawn, you will see massive amounts of smoke (not steam) coming from the stack. A midnight drive on Zeta Lee-Johnson Road will fill your lungs with the horrible stench of creosote.
Please advise me on how to make them stop burning the railroad ties. Our communities are desperate for action. House Bill 857 passed unanimously, thanks to our hard working legislators — and then the virus halted all progress we were making. I have reached out to Governor Kemp repeatedly and ask you to do the same on our behalf.
Thank you for your tireless service. COVID-19 has been dubbed the invisible enemy quite appropriately. Citizens in Madison and Franklin County have a very visible enemy - Georgia Renewable Power. We hear and smell it every day and every night. It is in our environment inside and outside our homes and we do not feel safe while the beast roars on.
Desperate for your help.
Sincerely,
Gina Ward
Colbert
