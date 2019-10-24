Dear Editor: I hope Mr. David Groves and Georgia Renewable Power at both the Colbert plant and the Carnesville plant will seriously consider how changing the permit for burning creosote railroad ties negatively affects public health and the perception of the lack of transparency demonstrated by the company and the state.
Our state senator, Frank Ginn, has been and continues to be, a real disappointment in his lack of leadership for those of us he ostensibly serves.
We all need electricity. I hope for clean industry and businesses for our county and tax base.
It seems that citizens are again the last to know of decisions made by state-elected officials that will negatively affect my quality of life. The tone demonstrates a willingness to act as if no one is worthy of concern and no one is watching.
I am left to wonder if Mr. Ginn or Mr. Groves would choose to live in polluted, noisy homes for electricity.
Would either of these guys choose to raise their families within the radius of these plants?
Sincerely,
JR Buffalo
Comer
