Dear Editor: My husband and I live approximately .7 mile from Georgia Renewable Power biomass plant in Colbert. I can see it, and the emissions coming from the stack, from my bedroom window.
The noise from the plant wakes me up several times during the night and I always look to see which way the emissions are blowing. For several weeks now it looks like our neighbors in Smithonia have been getting a lot of the toxic air pollutants.
Now, GRP has applied for a permit to dump untreated industrial wastewater and storm water runoff into a small creek that feeds into Beaverdam Creek. GRP uses approximately one million gallons of clean water a day and turns it into toxic wastewater and wants to save money by not having it treated, but by dumping an average of 273,000 gallons per day, with a maximum of 3.55 million gallons per day, into the Georgia waterways. That makes everyone who uses these waters a victim of greed by this plant and its twin sister plant in Franklin county, who has also applied for a permit to dump its wastewater into Indian creek. Both will end up in the Savannah River Basin.
Anyone uses these waterways for fishing, boating, kayaking, swimming, camping, hunting or live in cities who take their drinking water from these rivers, should be outraged. I see myself as a victim who decided to speak up for myself, my neighbors and all Georgians and future generations who will be affected by this toxic waste. Every voice is important, and I ask that everyone make a comment to EPD and try to attend the zoom meeting.
Cheryl Adams
Colbert
