Dear Editor: The last issue of the Journal had articles, editorials and letters about the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones monument in Elberton (America's Stonehenge).
The article and editorial laid out the profound need to apprehend the fanatic who committed the crime, and a letter to the editor by pastor Glenn Guest explains clearly why religious vandalism is included in the title of my letter. Good people can have many different views on anything but no one at our church or any of our families, friends or colleagues ever called the Guidestones “New Age and Satanic” like the letter. I'm not going to address the points in Guest’s letter or the inscriptions on the monument because both are just one man's opinion.
It's just important that we all remember that we have separation of church and state to protect our beliefs, not restrict them. Our family's ancestors go back to the pilgrims and include dozens of faiths (Quaker, Huguenot, Luthern, etc) who all came to America because they were persecuted by other Christians. Our founding fathers were from different faiths but were close enough to these ancestors to recoil at any religion being in charge. We've all seen the impacts of religious fanaticism through the Taliban destroying non-Muslim monuments in Iraq; Isis destroying the same in Palmyra, Syria; Germany against anything Jewish; and, Catholics during the Inquisition. We should not allow it to escalate here.
Sincerely,
Joel Dawson
Danielsville
