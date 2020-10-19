Dear Editor: The leadership of Hartwell Rep. Alan Powell proved crucial as the Georgia House voted to take steps to improve access to healthcare for all Georgians by passing SB 321. This historic legislation removes outdated restrictions on the ability of your Nurse Practitioner (NP) to order radiological imaging. Rep. Powell helped make it all happen. It was truly nothing short of a “David vs. Goliath” legislative miracle, as Georgia nurses have been trying to remove this restriction for over seven years.
About two years ago, Speaker of the House David Ralston recommended Rep. Alan Powell from Georgia House District 32 to carry a new APRN (Advanced Practice Registered Nurse) radiology bill after nurses had trouble for several years moving legislation forward in the Georgia House. With Powell’s hallmark bulldog determination and “get-it-done” attitude, this long overdue legislation to modernize APRN practice in regard to ordering radiological tests without restriction was finally passed during the 2020 session. This victory for nurses would not have been possible without Representative Powell. He overcame hurdle after hurdle, he never gave up. He took a courageous stand and led the way for other legislators to do the same on the matter of supporting Georgia’s advanced practice nurses and removing archaic barriers that hinder their ability to do their day-to-day jobs serving on the frontlines of healthcare.
Unfortunately, Georgia has been considered one of the most restrictive states in the United States for APRN practice. Georgia was the very last state in the country to grant prescriptive authority to APRNs in 2006. Sadly, now 14 years later, Georgia is still lagging behind in modernizing the Nurse Practice Act compared to other states. In fact, Georgia was the only state in which an APRN could not order radiological imaging without restriction (AANP, 2020). Radiological imaging includes tests such as CAT Scans and MRIs. Georgia APRNs can order CTs and MRIs in a life-threatening emergency but were not allowed to order in non-emergent cases. With the passage of SB 321 this past summer, starting January 1, 2021, APRNs working with their supervising physicians will finally be able to order these tests without restriction. APRNs not being able to order routinely produces delays in care for Georgians, causing both confusion (on where reports are sent), and prolong worry for patients of APRNs who are often anxiously awaiting these results.
Georgia APRNs are forever grateful for Powell’s support in removing practice barriers and modernizing the regulation of APRN practice in Georgia. He was recognized for his efforts and awarded the “Legislator of the Year Award” by Georgia nursing organizations (caprn.org, uaprn.org) at an Oct. 1, 2020 ceremony at St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia. Every citizen in Georgia House District 32 and across the state is encouraged to vote in a way that promotes the health of Georgians by supporting candidates, like Rep. Powell. The citizens of Franklin, Hart, Madison counties should know what a champion they have in Representative Powell. Citizens wanting to join the movement to modernize nursing practice can visit www.GeorgiansUnitedforHealthcare.org.
Sincerely,
Molly Bachtel
APRN Director Georgia Nurses Association
Georgians United for Healthcare.org, Founding Member
Michelle Nelson
President, United Advanced Practice Registered Nurses of Georgia
