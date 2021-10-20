Dear Editor: How likely is it that a disease like Covid-19 that is reported to have resulted in the deaths of greater than 4,800,000 people globally and more than 500,000 reported deaths in the USA to-date is not known by the one true God?
The God that knows the number of days given to each person that has and will ever live on this earth. Whatever God does is good, righteous, and true in its timeliness and purpose. “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into diverse temptations (trials). Knowing this that the trying of your faith (trust in God) worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work that you may be perfect, and entire, wanting nothing (totally trusting in God).” No doubt, with Covid-19 we have been subjected to a trial. What has it worked out in us? Judging from the outcomes of this test of faith I believe that, so far, we have failed individually and corporately to grow in faith and thus bring glory to God. Have we been moved to trust in God more or have we been moved to look to man (government) to direct our steps, our lives? Based on a few general outcomes that have clearly manifested themselves during the “Pandemic” we can better see who sets on the throne of our lives.
1. Did this trial move His called to worship Him more or less? Churches were (1) quick to abandon assembling together (2) stop the essential bible study that keeps us growing in the Lord (have Sunday School) (3) slow making disciples (4) withdraw from caring for the sick and dying, and (5) to continue the mission work needed to go into all the World to share the Good News that Jesus has redeemed men’s souls and made it possible for all that believe to live for eternity as Holy saints in His Holy presence. A part of the throttling of the church was due to mandates, but, we must obey God rather than man (Acts 5:29). There is wonder-working, soul cleansing and eternal life-giving Power in the Blood of The Lamb. This message must not and cannot be silenced. Churches (His called) stand up and be heard instead of being herded by the world! Jesus said Go. Our government says stay. Who will we obey?
2. Has the “pandemic and associated outcomes” moved this nation to be a nation that has greater adherence to the spirit and principles of “In God we Trust” or to a nation that believes “in government we must trust?” Government control through “Emergency Powers” that has been exercised at every level of government has run rampant for the last two years and is not abating. This new power (not law) is being exercised at the President, CDC, teacher’s union, state governor, local mayor, school board level and even at the corporate business level. Mandated restrictions only include: what we can say, do, operate, go, wear, sit, enjoy, teach, attend, live and how we can relate to each other. No room for “in God we trust” or the freedoms we thought we were guaranteed under our Constitution. As stated in Psalm 2, the heathen rage, people imagine vain things, leaders counsel against the Lord and His Anointed and strive to cast Him out and break His bands. The Lord laughs and shall have them in derision. Then (1) He speaks to them in His wrath (anyone hearing yet) and (2) He vexes (troubles) them in His sore displeasure (anyone experiencing sorrow yet). The next step is breaking them in pieces if we the people and our leaders do not become wise and turn back to “in God we trust.”
3. Has the pandemic led to a nation which values raising up and teaching our children in the ways of the Lord God or has it cast God completely out and moved to government (public schools and teachers unions) inheriting the culturing for “educating” our children from infant on? It has become clear that earlier access to our children’s minds to culture and teach social justice and political correctness has fallen into the government and teacher’s union hands. This contrast strongly with God’s word: Set your hearts unto the words which I testify among you this day, which you shall command (teach and enforce) your children to observe to do, all the words of this law. For it is not a vain (insignificant) thing for you because it is your life: and through this thing (what is taught our children) ye shall prolong you days in the land, whither you go over Jordan to possess it (Deuteronomy 32:46). Summary: The length of life of a nation depends on culturing our children in the ways of the Lord! One full generation of woke (man) culturing of our children is enough to lead to the destruction of a nation.
We should thank God for Covid-19 because it has revealed the real state of our nation and where we are headed. We must pray, seek God’s will, and do what His word says and not follow mandates that are counter to God’s Word.
Sincerely,
Phil Dougherty
