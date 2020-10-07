Dear Editor: The Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) is working hard to find real solutions to the numerous problems associated with the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) biomass plant in Colbert. MCCPC members and supporters have unselfishly given their time and energy to make sure our efforts are successful.
We are currently working on reducing the noise pollution created by GRP. We know there are steps GRP could take to reduce noise. Unfortunately, our efforts to work together on this issue have been met with silence. We have heard this silence before about the burning of creosote treated railroad ties as fuel. With your help we were heard above GRP’s silence and the railroad cross ties are gone. We can have the same success with the noise pollution.
Once again it will take all of us working together unselfishly giving our time and energy, to overcome GRP’s silence. MCCPC’s pollution awareness billboard on Hwy. 72 in Colbert is one way we are working on keeping the public aware of the pollution from GRP. For information about the pollution problem at GRP visit our website at madisoncleanpowercoalition.com.
Join with us to help keep Madison County safe for everyone.
We can never let silence be met with silence. Please make you voice be heard by supporting MCCPC.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
