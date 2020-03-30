Dear Editor: This is an open letter to Steve Dailey, President, Georgia Renewable Power (GRP). “I believed we were clear at the onset about the types of fuel we intended to burn.” Quote by Steve Dailey from a letter to the editor that appeared in The Madison County Journal and the Franklin County Citizen Leader on March 12, 2020.
This statement generated several responses pointing out that it was not true. Information on GRP’s original permit application made no mention of railroad ties as a fuel source. It would seem that Mr. Dailey was incorrect. Cased closed! Or is it?
I have believed since railroad ties were introduced as a fuel that GRP’s Franklin and Madison plants were designed, with a few modifications, to burn railroad ties. So maybe Mr. Dailey’s statement is actually true. It is possible that the “we” and “at the onset” in his statement refers to the people who conceived and developed the idea of building both these biomass plants. Could it be that the original business model for these two biomass plants included burning railroad ties as fuel to increase their profits? Here are a few questions Mr. Dailey could answer that might prove his statement is in fact true.
•When the concept of building these two biomass plants was discussed, was burning railroad ties for fuel part of the plan?
•In the original design and engineering specifications for the plants was the burning of railroad ties a consideration in the choice of equipment to be used?
•Were investors in the plants aware of the fact that the use of railroad ties as a fuel would increase profitability once the EPD regulation changed to allow their use.
•When did GRP first contact National Salvage and Service Corporation about the availability, cost and logistics of providing railroad ties to the GRP Madison plant for fuel?
•When did GRP and/or National Salvage first contact CSX about the use of their track and switching device near the GRP Madison plant to allow railroad cars onto the spur track there and supply the plant with railroad ties?
•Was the information about burning railroad ties that was “clear at the onset” ever discussed with any local leader or public official before the practice was started?
Here Mr. Dailey is an opportunity for you to prove that your statement at the beginning of this letter was true. Or publicly admit that you were wrong. The choice is yours.
Looking forward to hearing from you.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
