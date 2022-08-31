Dear Editor: Our metro area, like many, has seen rapidly escalating prices for single-family homes and rising rents for single and multi-family units. Private investment companies have begun to circle like buzzards over maps of local terrain.

They out-compete ordinary homebuyers with fistfuls of cash and hurry-up contracts. On the rental side they focus on “distressed” properties. In rural areas those are usually manufactured home parks. Those parks are an antiquated model of the housing market that survived state imposed planning guidelines issued in the late 1980s. Most of those developments are a half-century old or more.

