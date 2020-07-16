Dear Editor: I was happy to read in the July 9 edition about the well-deserved six Georgia Press Association awards that The Madison County Journal won. Citizens of Madison County are certainly fortunate to have such a remarkable and professional weekly newspaper.
I see that Zach Mitcham finished third in editorial writing. Zach's op ed, “American or Confederate flag: pick one or the other,” gets my vote for "first place." He has raised an issue that has been on my mind since the Confederate Memorial in Colbert was dedicated in 2003. Why put up a monument in 2003 decorated with Confederate flags, which by then had become a symbol of slavery and segregation to many people? People even felt that way in back in 1951, the year I was born:
"The Confederate flag is coming to mean something to everybody now. It means the Southern cause. It means the heart throbs of the people of the South. It is becoming to be the symbol of the white race and the cause of the white people. The Confederate flag means segregation." —Roy V. Harris, Editor of Augusta Courier, 1951.
I am not in favor of taking down all Civil War memorials but the one in Colbert is not a historical monument. I found the monument offensive when it was erected in 2003 and I hope that the Colbert City Council will consider replacing it with a more welcoming and inclusive message representative of our wonderful hometown.
Sincerely,
Ruth Ann Tesanovich
Colbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.