Dear Editor: I appreciate Michael Hill’s letter about the recent Strickland campaign mailing. Mr. Hill is very generous in his interpretations of this group’s intention. Name calling, fear mongering, and slander are the hallmarks of small minded, poorly informed groups through out time. A better use of this group’s time and money would be to begin to develop real solutions and plans for our county. Aligning Mr. Tripp Strickland with the failed current republican Washington DC Administration does little for his local political aspirations and only makes him look naïve and frightened.
Sincerely
JR Buffalo
Comer
