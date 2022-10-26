Dear Editor: Nov. 8, 2022 will go down in America’s History as either a national disaster or the vote that saved our Democracy. Scary intro, huh!
I chose this intro because there is a lot riding on this election. Too many people go to the polls and vote for their favorite political party, or for a local politician who is a friend or neighbor or because they have seen some horrible ad about a politician on television. When you vote in the midterm election on Nov. 8, it is very important you know what you are really voting for. People who know me understand I deal in facts. I make daily decisions using facts. I vote based upon facts.
I am a veteran, having served four years in the United States Navy. During the process of becoming a patriot serving your country, you swear on the Bible, to protect our country and the constitution from all enemies, foreign or domestic. I don’t know about others but I take my pledge to God seriously. That is why I don’t understand veterans supporting the Jan. 6, 2021 attack upon our Capitol. I don’t understand veterans supporting a political party that protects and supports the person who sent armed traitors to attack our capitol, wanted to find and hang our Vice President and killed police in the process. These are facts.
Before you vote on Nov. 8, think about these facts. If you vote for any Republican candidate, national or state, ask yourself if you have heard that candidate publicly denounce the attack on our Capitol. As we all know, if you are not against something you are for it. If you haven’t heard your favorite candidate publicly condemn the attack, he or she supported it. Don’t take my word for these statements, Google the responses to the Jan. 6th attack given by Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Their responses insult any intelligent person.
Find out what your local politician said. They represent you. Ask yourself, “Is this my response to the Jan. 6 attempt to bring down our democracy. Let’s look at more facts. Your state Republican legislators have the following facts to accept. They passed one of the most restrictive voting bills in the country. It was so bad that Major League Baseball moved the 2022 All-star game out of Atlanta. That cost Atlanta businesses millions of dollars.
In the midst of a gun violence epidemic, they passed laws allowing everybody to have and carry guns without permits. Concert venues cancelled public concerts out of fear for the safety of concert goers again costing Atlanta businesses millions of dollars. The Abortion bill is outrageous. Something like 80 percent of Americans support the right of women to have an abortion if they choose. Yet the Republican governor signed the bill, which takes away the rights of women in Georgia. Plus if a pregnant woman has a miscarriage, she could be arrested and have to prove she did not cause it. Then teachers are told not to teach anything controversial. They cannot teach anything mentioning sexual identity, racism or anything that might upset someone in the community. How does one teach about the Civil War without mentioning slavery. I could go on about racism throughout the history of our country but more on that later.
My final but not the only important fact concerns the economy. Republicans blame the inflation on all Democrats and Joe Biden. Facts are when the inflation started running wild earlier this year, all economists said it was because of the cost of gas. They warned of $6 a gallon. Then Joe Biden and the Democrats called the big oil execs in and told them that making billions of dollars of profit while middle class Americans couldn’t put food on their tables was not acceptable. The gas prices started dropping early this summer. The cost of food and other items did not. If you want to make an educated vote in November do this. Google the quarterly profits for the big oil companies. Google the quarterly profits of your local grocery store or gas stations. These are all owned by the richest Republicans. Does the term “corporate greed” apply to what you see? Rich Republicans are making billions of dollars of profit while millions of Americans are struggling to put food on the table for their children and blaming the President and Democrats. Before you vote know what you are voting for.
