Dear Editor: Good afternoon. Here is the new City of Hull's mural emulating different cultures of Hull`s community including the Madison County high school Red Raider baseball player, a woman simply sitting on a tractor, she`s not operating it. The flag of Puerto Rico which is the territory of the U.S., A Juneteenth flag which of course represents the ending of slavery in the south and which of course is a federal holiday. Our American flag is on the train. The majority of the images came at the community`s request. There is no majority or minority in the mural, no big I`s and little U`s.
Not everyone will like every mural they see, but the goal for the City of Hull is to make people of all cultures feel welcome in our community and to remain and be known as the Well City as in a city of well-being, living and loving.
Sincerely,
Paul Walton
Mayor of Hull
