Dear Editor: Since taking office, our president has used the government to help ordinary Americans. His administration’s American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for other children under age 18, immediately offering monthly payments. The measure also provided $15 billion in expanded childcare assistance, and increased food benefits by 15 percent. Looks like we’re on the way to cutting child poverty by more than half.
Biden’s American Jobs Plan continues the focus on children and their mothers as it sets out to shore up the caregiving economy. The pandemic hit women particularly hard as women left the workforce to care for children when childcare centers closed. Women have lost 5.4 million jobs. The American Jobs Plan, if passed by the Senate would invest $400 billion in the caregiving economy; $137 billion in schools, early learning centers, and community colleges; $111 billion in clean drinking water; and $621 billion in transportation.
Georgia is scheduled to receive $3.8 billion for our state’s public school systems and of that needed and welcomed funding, Madison County School System is to receive nearly $9 million.
I’ll take leadership that promotes good governance over grievance any day.
Sincerely,
Peggy Perkins
Winder
