Dear Editor: I recently learned that a declaratory judgement filed against me. When I was asked about this, I said no comment because I have not yet been served a copy of it. What I can say is that anybody can file cases against you and say anything in the media, but it doesn’t mean it is true or valid. I can also say that none of this would be happening if I didn’t make a personnel decision that some may not have approved of, but I did my duties as a mayor legally and correctly and swore an oath to govern without fear or favor to any particular person or persons. I have been the Mayor of Hull four years and have been so dedicated to enhancing the livelihood of the citizens of our city. I am the longest serving mayor in the last 15 years for the city of Hull while others have either resigned or did not want to take on this challenging task.
I knew this task as mayor was going to be challenging. I have worked extremely hard to improve our city like keeping the community safe as possible during the beginning of Covid-19 we were able to one bags of safety supplies and offering businesses and faith organizations in the community assistance for lost revenue. We`ve paved roads that have been damaged for years. We were able to feed over 200 families with our food distribution and provide the community with a back-to-school giveaway of school supplies and resource fair. We were able to assist the Madison County Sheriff American Rescue Fund Act funding to purchase refurbished tasers. The sheriff sent the City of Hull an appreciation and thank you letter for that. We have also given $11,000 to our top-notch Hull Volunteer Fire Department for turnout gear. Although we did not receive a thank you letter, I did it because they needed it. The City of Hull also needs a city hall. These particular persons who filed this want to stop this from being built. If they want a run-down, rodent-infested building then let them have it. But the citizens of Hull don’t deserve that. They deserve better. This is not a building for me. This is a building for the whole community and it’s long overdue and the current city hall is unsafe to meet in.
