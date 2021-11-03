Dear Editor: The proposed tax districts for county maintenance of private driveways could be a solution, but private property is private property. Why make taxpayers, even only those with the driveways, pay to fuss with what is the property owner’s responsibility. I'm all for personal responsibility. If private owners fail to properly maintain their own driveways, that's on them.
In some areas of the country, if you don't meet a long list of proper access to your property, you are not to expect government services. That includes room for a large fire truck to make a 360-degree turn. They let your house burn down. If you stack firewood next to your house, they will not even bother with protecting your house from wildfire. Don't expect an ambulance to help you if it can't get to you or even find your house due to lack of house number signage. Again, personal responsibility.
The county should not field requests for the county to deal with private property at all, especially when there are so many actual county-owned roads in need of repair and paving. Another solution is simply for the county to take over the driveway as a public road if there are more than one property owners using that driveway.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
