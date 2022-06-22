Dear Editor: Many are saying, “We must do something to reduce the number of murders and mass shootings taking place in our country.” Indeed, something needs to be done. However, before we can know what must be done, we need to identify the source of the problem. The problem cannot be solved unless we know the actual cause of the problem.
If we look around at outward appearances, it would seem that firearms are the cause of murders. Based on what they have seen and heard, many believe that firearms must be restricted or eliminated altogether if we want to reduce murders and violence in America. Well, things aren't always how they appear. Firearms and other weapons are not the cause of the murders and violence we see in our land. We cannot see the cause of murders by looking around at what is happening, because the problem is not around us, but it is within us.
Jesus tells us plainly that the actual cause of murders is not what we see around us, but instead, it is what he sees within us. Our Creator tells us that (along with every other sin) murders come from the heart. A sinful heart is the real cause of all the murders in the world.
Jesus tells us this in Matthew chapter 15 verse 19, “For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies:...”.
We need to listen to Jesus, because this is the only way we can know what we must do to reduce the number of murders.
Since Jesus tells us that murder is in the heart, we know that a murderer is not a murderer because he kills, but he kills because he is a murderer. He has murder in his heart. Unless the heart is changed, a murderer will remain a murderer and he will kill.
Taking away external things like guns or other weapons will not stop a murderer from killing. He would continue to kill because he is a murderer at heart. It is his nature. Take away his firearm and he will kill with a knife. Take away the knife and he will kill with a hammer. Take away the hammer and he will use a rock. Take away all rocks and he will use his bare hands. The heart, not the weapon, is the problem.
This fact is seen in FBI homicide statistics. According to FBI statistics, handguns were the kind of weapon used to commit most homicides in 2019. However, in the same year, there were 364 homicides committed by people who used rifles as a weapon. This number includes all rifles, with only a small fraction of these weapons being so called “assault rifles.” FBI statistics also state that during 2019 there were 600 homicides committed by people who used what the FBI calls “personal weapons.” The FBI defines personal weapons as, “hands, fists, feet, etc.” So, in 2019, there were 236 more homicides committed by people who used their hands, feet or some other part of their body as weapons than by those who used a rifle as a weapon to commit homicide.
Also, history tells us that if all firearms were eliminated completely there would still be murders and even mass murders because there were murders and mass murders before the invention of firearms. Knowing then that murders come from the heart and not from guns or from other weapons, we should realize that the only way to prevent murders is for hearts to be changed.
The only way to prevent a murderer from killing is not to take the weapon from his hand, but to take the murder from his heart. Jesus is the only one who can do this and make the murderer a new creature.
II Corinthians 5:17
Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new.
If we believe that Jesus died and is risen from the dead, God forgives us of our sins and makes us new creatures. He delivers us from the penalty of sin and the power of sin.
Laws cannot do this, science cannot do it, neither can religion reconcile us to God and change our sinful nature. If we try to change things on our own while ignoring God, we will fail. The only way a person can be made a new creature, the only way any of us can get a new heart, is by the power of God in Christ. This necessary transformation takes place when one believes in and calls upon God's only begotten Son, Jesus Christ.
The reality of our situation is, until we repent and call on the name of Jesus, individually and as a nation, things will only get worse.
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.”
Sincerely,
Glenn Guest
Pastor, Shiloh Baptist Church
