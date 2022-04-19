Dear Editor: On April 25, at the regular business meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioner (BOC) Hall Consulting, the company hired to help development our new comprehensive plan, will be presenting their schedule for the plans development to the BOC. A comprehensive plan is defined as a document designed to guide the future actions of a community. It presents a vision of the future with long-range goals and objectives for all activities that affect the local government and its citizens. The word future mentioned here is “Your Future.”
Hall Consulting at a recent BOC work session meeting presented a basic outline for creating the comprehensive plan. Ideas were exchanged with BOC members and it was agreed on that Hall Consulting would present their finished outline for creating the plan at the April 25 BOC meeting. The work session meeting was crowded with citizens but no public comment was allowed or asked for. Remember it’s your future they’re planning.
The required first step in developing a comprehensive plan is to hold a public meeting. This public meeting gives the public an opportunity to learn about comprehensive plans, the plans' purpose and to allow the public to make suggestions and exchange ideas about the plan's development. Your opportunity to hear about the plan will be at the April 25 BOC meeting. You’re required “public meeting” will be part of the BOC’s regular business meeting held on that day. Hopefully time will be allowed for the public to express their ideas and views on developing the comprehensive plan. Plan to attend this meeting. Remember it’s your future they’re planning.
Your neighbors and concerned citizens of Madison County are planning on holding a public meeting for an open discussion on this and other topics concerning our future and the future of Madison County. The meeting is planned for Thursday, April 21 and will be held at the Boutier Winery and Inn located at 4506 Hudson River Road. Danielsville, GA. 30633. The starting time is 6 p.m. Our hope at the meeting is to have an open discussion between neighbors about where Madison County is going, where it should be going and how best to get there. Plan on attending this meeting and let your ideas be heard.
See you at both meetings.
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.