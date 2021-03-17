Dear Editor: I appreciate Zach Mitcham’s opinion “Is voting an American right or a privilege?” (March 11) that the vote is not just a right of each citizen but a duty.
There must be a better incentive, however, than a stern reminder of one’s duties, a better reason to act than the comfort of knowing one voice has been heard crying in the wilderness of the public arena.
We subsidize lots of activity at the national level. We prop up essential business when needed. We bail out our favorite failures.
It’s time now to bail out the vote, an activity that outranks all others in terms of the breathing life of a community and the security of a nation.
For several years now the myth of voter fraud has driven voter ID crackdowns in most states.
Those crackdowns exposed the myth of voter fraud as no more than some reptilian dream shared by closets full of wild-eyed conspiracy theorists. That myth has now been adopted and subscribed to by what used to be a national political party. That myth has all the credibility of the one about Saint Nicholas and his naughty/nice list.
If we can dole out pandemic relief payments to taxpaying citizens we can also pay out rewards, by means of tax credits, for those who participate in the elective process. I think the idea is feasible. It could well sell as an average guy tax cut. It could be a big club that pays you dues.
At the end of each year each voter would get something like a W-2 that would tally his credits, so he could use it with his tax return. It would also be a good incentive to file.
If we can generate an electorate that makes a 90 percent showing the result will likely bring out a whole new cast of actors on the public stage, be it local, state, or national.
That new cast will likely have a different script, and turn out a much better performance than the sad company that disappoints most everyone now.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.