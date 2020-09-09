Dear Editor: The traditional definition of noise is “unwanted or disturbing sound.” The fact you can’t see, taste or smell it may help explain why it has not received as much attention as other types of pollution such as air or water pollution.
The air around us is constantly filled with sounds, yet most of us would not say we are surrounded by noise. Though for some, the persistent and escalating sources of sound can often be considered an annoyance. This “annoyance” can have major consequences primarily to one’s overall health. This definition of noise pollution is from the Clean Air Act Title IV-Noise Pollution.
For your neighbors living near the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) biomass plant in Colbert, GRP fits this definition. Almost every second, of every minute, of every hour, of every of every day and now for over a year they have been subjected to GRP’s noise pollution. As a result they are suffering from some of the adverse affects associated with noise pollution. Stress-related illnesses, high blood pressure, sleep disruption, depression and loss of productivity are common feelings they express. GRP’s noise pollution is adversely affecting their quality of life. This has to stop!
Adding to their misery is the fact that all our pleas for help and suggested solutions have fallen on deft ears. GRP either refuses to respond or replies that they are working on it, but the noise continues. Our county board of commissioners sits quietly and listens but then just moves on to the next topic. Remember back in August of 2019 our BOC amended the county noise ordinance to exclude industries like GRP from it. Go figure. This silence and lack of action on the part GRP and the BOC must stop. The quality of people’s lives is at stake. Selling their property and moving should not be their only option.
The Madison County Clean Power Coalition would like to meet with both GRP and the BOC to discuss the noise problem and find a solution that works for everyone. Our research into this problem shows that noise reduction is possible if everyone involved is committed to accomplishing this goal. As of today, all our attempts to make this happen have failed. We, MCCPC, call on everyone in Madison County to help make this happen. There’s power in numbers. Here’s what you can do. First take some time to write to the BOC and demand that they do everything they can to get GRP to make changes and stop its harmful noise pollution. After that give GRP a call and tell them for all our sakes to please be quiet! For more information visit us at: madisoncleanpowercoalition.com
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
