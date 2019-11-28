Dear Editor: Georgia Renewable Power presented themselves as a good neighbor as the company got the approval to operate a biomass power plant in our county. Since beginning operation they have not been transparent or truthful with us at this point. I believe that GRP can be a good neighbor if they do the following:
GRP should stop burning railroad crossties and burn clean biomass as initially promised
There should be an announcement in our local newspaper about plans for changes and permits to plant operations.
County leadership and the citizens should be given adequate time to review and discuss with GRP any plans for change in plant operations.
GRP needs to be honest with citizens about health problems that may arise from changes in operation.
GRP should reduce plant noise to allow neighbors to live peacefully.
GRP should mitigate the economic and other related costs to affected neighbors for damages to them and their environment
They should pay their bills on time.
To date GRP has not shown to be what I call a good neighbor.
Sincerely,
Conolus Scott Jr.
