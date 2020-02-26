Dear Editor: All of the technical information we have about operations at Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) has been provided by GRP through EPD permit applications. This information was required by the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) permitting process. The information was reviewed by the EPD and operating permits were issued. All based on the information (supposed facts) that GRP submitted with their applications.
Spokespersons from GRP are always quick to point out that they are operating within their permitted levels. Yet, GRP has been issued several air and water permit violations by the EPD. GRP would like you to believe that because they have been issued EPD permits that their operations are safe. But what they are doing is not safe.
Here is just one example:
Let’s look at GRP’s facility-wide emissions (pollutants). We have been told by GRP that what you see emitting from their facility is only water vapor. Condensation, kind of a harmless sounding word, is how they like to describe it. Then they add that everything coming out of the facility is within the permitted levels so therefore they are safe. In the EPD Air Quality Permit Amendment dated April 8, 2019, you’ll find a chart summarizing the facility-wide emissions (pollutants) from the GRP plant. Remember these levels were submitted by GRP. If all the pollutants are added up, the total comes to over 1,000 tons of gases, chemicals, and particulate matter emissions per year. That’s two million pounds/year of dangerous substances, some of them known to cause cancer and/or cause serious health and environmental impacts. Even if GRP was operating within the levels they submitted and as of today we have no proof they are, the emissions from the facility are not just condensation and they are far from being safe!
GRP has a 30-year contract with Georgia Power. Based on GRP’s own figures, here is the total amount of facility wide pollutants that might be released over those 30 years: 2,000,000 lbs of pollutants per yr x 30 yrs = 60,000,000 lbs of pollutants
This is why knowing all the facts are so important to all of us. Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) has copies of the permits regarding GRP’s operations available to read on our web site: madisoncleanpowercoalition.com. Take the time to read them and the other information there. Once you know the real facts about GRP, we’re sure you will join MCCPC in our effort to protect the future for all of us.
The next MCCPC public meeting will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12 at the Madison County Senior Center on Hwy. 98 in Danielsville. Plan on being there to learn more facts about the problems at GRP and what you can do to help correct them. Contact your state legislators and voice your support for House Bill 857, which will ban the burning of toxic railroad ties state-wide.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
