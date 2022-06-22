Dear Editor: I am a long-time reader, and I do appreciate Mark Jenkins’ regular reports about his vigilant observations of the weather.
I think he should spare us, please, from his soapbox statements about whether human activity can, does, or will affect the climate. He overstates his description of an opposing view. Climate alarm bell ringers do not think our weather is 100% controlled by CO2 emissions. They simply think that the data they gather tells us human activity is just that important, that it affects the climate.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
