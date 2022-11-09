Dear Editor: We are nearing the end of our comprehensive land use planning process. I have attended all of the county meetings and most of the town meetings. Marilyn Hall and her staff of consultants have done a fine job of getting advice from our citizens, with strong support from our leadership and the press. Interest from our communities has been high from beginning to end.
I have observed that there is a lot of agreement among our citizens about what is needed for the future. We want to maintain our agricultural focus while improving our infrastructure and business climate to accommodate anticipated growth. We want a mix of housing that fits many lifestyles. We want to keep our family farms, support our small towns as they grow, and protect our natural resources. We don’t want sludge manufacturing and disposal operations and large corporate farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.