Dear Editor: (In response to the Dec. 26 article, “RICO case alleges owners misrepresented power plants to investors.”) Had the county commissioners, along with state and federal officials, listened to their constituents' opposition in installation of this plant, we wouldn't have this and other nonresident business owners in the county wreaking so much havoc.
With the power plant ruining the air and downstream well water sources, and poultry waste dumping into the ground, our county is literally becoming one big pile of manure. And people are worried about cow poop gases?
Sincerely,
Christine Brown
