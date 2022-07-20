Dear Editor: The murals surfacing in our cities from Hull to Comer and in between are a beautiful sight. They are welcoming, and celebrate our diversity. Contrast that with the fiasco created by our Madison County commissioners over the proposed abolishment of two planning and zoning commission positions, both occupied by African American citizens. (See article titled “BOC tables action on P&Z reduction” in the July 14 issue of the Journal). The rationale given for abolishing the positions was to eliminate potential residential bias on the P&Z commission, something that has not occurred or even been questioned and could easily be resolved without any changes to the current commission. So, what is the actual reason for abolishing the positions? That is a good question with no good answer.
One of the commissioners lamented that “in our society today, perception becomes reality, whether there is any fact behind it or not.” I don’t know what society he would have us return to, but today, diversity in all aspects of our society is appreciated and promoted. Businesses spend a lot of time and money on diversity training with their management to help all employees recognize and promote diversity. They do this because they know that having a diverse workforce helps improve creativity, produces better products, improves sales and profits, and a number of other good things. This is also true of communities. It helps, though, if the leadership of the community recognizes and supports the need for diversity. Maybe our commissioners and department managers should consider one of those diversity training courses. Maybe then we could have leadership that works on solving real problems, like internet service, instead of pursuing ways to reduce our diversity in governance. Congratulations to the mural designers and artists for your leadership.
Sincerely,
Dave Ramsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.