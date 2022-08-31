Dear Editor: “GRP Madison operates and will continue to operate within allowable limits.” This statement by Charles Abboutt, President of GRP Holdco, LLC, sums up the arrogance, attitude and reasoning behind most polluting industries.
It is a convenient statement to hide behind as they continue to destroy the earth’s environment and expose us to harmful deadly pollutants, all-in the name of putting more money in their little selfish pockets. This is possible because agencies like the EPA and Georgia’s EPD, agencies that are supposed to protect us and the environment, have set the allowable limits for dangerous pollutants too high.
Industries, including our neighbor Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), are legally allowed to slowly poison us. Could the EPA and Georgia’s EPD lower the allowable limits of dangerous pollutants for everyone’s protection? The answer is yes, but for now we will continue to be exposed to them. Could GRP do better than the allowable limits? The answer is yes, but based on Mr. Abboutt’s statement it appears that’s not going to happen. Like the allowable limits statement we, all too often, have a convenient answer to the pollution problem, “there’s nothing we can do about it.” It’s time to stop hiding behind this statement and start doing something. Here are a few suggestions of things you could do today.
Send a message to the EPA and Georgia’s EPD and tell them to stop allowing industries to continue to poison us.
Contact your U.S. senators and representatives and tell them to take whatever actions are necessary to stop allowing industries to continue to poison us.
But before you start on these few things, and I hope you do, send a message to Charles Abboutt the President of GRP and tell him to stop hiding behind allowable limits, to stop putting profits before people’s health and welfare and to stop poisoning us.
