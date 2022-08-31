Dear Editor: “GRP Madison operates and will continue to operate within allowable limits.” This statement by Charles Abboutt, President of GRP Holdco, LLC, sums up the arrogance, attitude and reasoning behind most polluting industries.

It is a convenient statement to hide behind as they continue to destroy the earth’s environment and expose us to harmful deadly pollutants, all-in the name of putting more money in their little selfish pockets. This is possible because agencies like the EPA and Georgia’s EPD, agencies that are supposed to protect us and the environment, have set the allowable limits for dangerous pollutants too high.

