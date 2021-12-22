Dear Editor: Regarding the article on the Eggs and Issues breakfast at the Ila Restaurant (Dec. 9, 2021), I realize our legislators are playing to their voters, but it sounds like these three guys are pro-business and want to attract business to Madison County in order to collect more taxes to run the county.
Then they turn around and say they want to protect farmers from the growth that such goals would bring. They want things to stay the same in Madison County, keeping others out so that there will be no clashes between farmers and new residents. Well, if more businesses come to Madison County, where will the people who own and work at these businesses live? Where will their children go to school? Outside the county? Perhaps we should build a wall all around Madison County and operate just two checkpoints to keep the "undesirables" out, only letting them in to work at these new businesses and then leave the county before sundown. Would that be conservative enough?
Republicans have always promoted business interests above all else. If business is so essential, then we should all be celebrating the powerhouse that is Atlanta. There are reasons for wealth there and one is that urban people have learned how to get along with each other packed close together, making concessions for the greater good so that all have a chance at opportunities. That means working together rather than attempting to be self-sufficient, everybody trying to stand alone. There's something to be said for that. I'd like to think I could be totally self-sufficient, but that's not how the world works.
Republicans also have always promoted fiscal responsibility, but as every farmer knows, you have to have seed money (loans) to get started each year. Nothing wrong with this at all; you just have to be smart about it (and often lucky). And there's the challenge. Borrowing money for future growth makes sense unless you don’t want future growth. So, which is it that these politicians want? You can’t have your eggs and eat them, too.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
