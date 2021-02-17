Dear Editor: To Madison County residents, the Georgia Renewable Power plant off Hwy. 72 just outside of Colbert has submitted an application to discharge their wastewater onto our lands and waterways. They want to release this wastewater into local small streams and wetlands and finally the Broad River. Along the way this wastewater, which contains amounts of chloroform, phosphorus and cyanide will pass through Watson Mill State Park. The plant is expected to discharge over 205,000 gallons of wastewater a day.
The residents of Madison County can let the EPD know they oppose granting this permit by emailing their concerns to: EPDcomment@dnr.ga.gov — enter the following in the subject line — NPDES permit reissuance-GRP Renewable Energy Facility, LLC (Madison County/Franklin County).
Sincerely,
Mack Adams
Colbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.