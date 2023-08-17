It is hard to believe the Madison County Fair will be celebrating its 75th Birthday this year during fair week, which is September 26-30, 2023. I know a lot of us have fond memories of the fair in our younger years and all the good times we had with families, rides and entertainment.

What better way to celebrate a birthday than to get presents and have cake, but this year we have decided to give our presents to a great organization here in the county that helps so many people. We will be celebrating our “75 Birthday Challenge.” The Madison County Fair Association and the Comer Lions Club would like to challenge each one of you in our endeavor to help the Madison County Food Bank. As we all know in inflation and decrease of jobs, times are tough for people right now and our food bank has served our county great.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.