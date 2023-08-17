It is hard to believe the Madison County Fair will be celebrating its 75th Birthday this year during fair week, which is September 26-30, 2023. I know a lot of us have fond memories of the fair in our younger years and all the good times we had with families, rides and entertainment.
What better way to celebrate a birthday than to get presents and have cake, but this year we have decided to give our presents to a great organization here in the county that helps so many people. We will be celebrating our “75 Birthday Challenge.” The Madison County Fair Association and the Comer Lions Club would like to challenge each one of you in our endeavor to help the Madison County Food Bank. As we all know in inflation and decrease of jobs, times are tough for people right now and our food bank has served our county great.
We would like to challenge each church, civic organization and club to donate either 75 items or $75.00 in honor of the fair’s 75th Birthday. You can bring your items to the fair during the week and leave them in the community building at the Lions Club booth or drop off a check for $75.00 at the Lions Club booth. If you would prefer, you can mail a check to Madison County Fair Association, 2810 Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville, GA 30633. We will be displaying names of organizations that make a monetary or item donation prior to the fair and add to it each night. What a great way to show how much we appreciate the food bank and their contributions to the county.
I have listed my contact information below in the event you have questions. Feel free to give me a call or send an email. We feel this is a great way we all can celebrate such a great birthday with each other.
The food bank is need of dry beans, instant grits, oatmeal, canned meats like beef stew and tuna fish, canned chicken, canned fruit, diapers and wipes and pet food and baby food.
Don’t forget to mail in your check before the fair so everyone can see how generous we are to help others and make sure their needs are met. Let’s celebrate turning 75 in style.
Thanks so much and may God Bless each of you,
Comer Lions Club President
