Dear Editor: In the late nineties the Kaiser institute completed a study called the ACE’s (Adverse Childhood Experience) study. The findings of the study demonstrated an association between physical, mental and emotional health problems over a lifespan with childhood trauma such as abuse, witnessing domestic violence and neglect. The study showed that the more ACEs a person endured the higher their probability of heart disease, cancer, lung disease and diabetes. Furthermore, the study linked ACEs with high-risk behaviors such smoking, alcohol and drug abuse, promiscuity and poor diet. The study has served as a springboard to promote trauma informed communities and systems and it is a potent reminder of the cost of child abuse.
In northeast Georgia, children are being abused and neglected on a daily basis. These ACEs that are occurring now may feel very distant to most people. Perhaps the abuse is unseen or intentionally ignored to avoid an uncomfortable confrontation between neighbors or relatives. Perhaps it is that a person does not know how to intervene so they abstain from acting at all. Regardless of the reason, eventually all chickens come home to roost and our communities will deal one way or another with the abuse of children in our community. We will feel the effect on health care systems, social services, disability funds, unemployment and public housing. We will see it in our crime rates and our schools. Our failure will reveal itself in our workforce and our homeless shelters. But if we become a trauma informed community, if we all work to stop abuse, then we can make a huge difference for all of the children that will one day take the reins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.