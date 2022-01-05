Dear Editor: I have just recently moved from Madison County, Alabama to Madison County, Georgia and have found something happening in this county that think needs attention.
On one of my many trips to Athens, I have found an extraordinary amount of trash thrown out to land on the beautiful roads of this county. On one occasion I saw a truck full of trash bags and people picking up trash to put in the truck.
I know there are signs on the roads — one on Old Wildcat Bridge Road that is difficult to read because of the design of the sign — so I’m proposing another approach to be considered.
On each road coming into Madison County and other primary roads going through the county, there should be a sign that must be easy to read that states, “KMC.” Now, you will ask what that stands for. The answer: “Keep Madison Clean.”
If you put these signs up without any explanation, how many people will ask themselves what to these mean? At the bottom of the sign, put in something that will tell folks where to go to find out, maybe including a reference to your newspaper to ask them to go find out.
Sincerely,
Richard M. Dailey
Danielsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.