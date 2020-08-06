Dear Editor:
I realize that this is an election year and it's now the "silly season," but Michael Hill's letter to the editor was beyond silly.
Just to be clear, I am not on any committee to elect Tripp Strickland nor have I contributed to his campaign. I don't even have one of his signs in my yard. But I worked for Tripp and his father for over 20 years, so I do know a little something about his character. Mr. Hill should know that Tripp Strickland is nobody's puppet. No one on a committee had to tell him to say anything. The Tripp Strickland I know would rather not run for any office at all than to say or print something he doesn't mean or really stand for. He really means that he, like most of us, doesn't want to see the America he loves trashed by Antifa. Maybe it could be interpreted that Mr. Hill, like Congressman Nadler, believes that Antifa is a myth. Maybe it could be interpreted that the sign from "Revcom.com" in Portland that read, "The system doesn't need to be reformed, it needs to be destroyed!" was a myth too. It wasn't "we" or "us" that displayed that sign was it? No, it was definitely "they.”
The Tripp Strickland that I know actually esteems Washington and Jefferson and Madison, even though all of them owned slaves. He also acknowledges that U.S. Grant owned a slave, William T. Sherman held openly racist views about blacks, and Mary Todd Lincoln wore hoop skirts (which was clearly a micro-aggression). Tripp knows they were all imperfect people living in imperfect times. Imagine that.
It could be interpreted that because Mr. Hill likely lives on land once worked by slaves he should carefully scrutinize his own "privilege." Maybe Mr. Hill could go stay a few days in the Union state of Delaware, home of the holographic presidential candidate (so "they" say), so that he can thoughtfully "examine or question our founding narrative.” Just so he doesn't go near that area in Delaware that still had slaves working the land eight months after the end of the Civil War.
Well, phooey. I guess we are all still searching for that pristine past so we can feel morally superior. Maybe then we can judge other people's motives from our throne of righteousness.
Sincerely,
Mark Jenkins
Danielsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.