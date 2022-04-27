Dear Editor: The Friends of the Madison County Library would like to thank the Madison County Chamber of Commerce for allowing us to host “Coffee and Connections” Thursday, April 21 at the library. It was wonderful to have so many engaged Chamber members visit the library!
The library is currently the site of a traveling interactive exhibit on early financial literacy, “Thinking Money for Kids,” which was developed by the American Library Association Public Programs Office in collaboration with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation. The exhibit will be on display at the library through May 9, so if you haven’t seen it, you still have a chance! Chamber members toured the library and the exhibit after the meeting.
The Friends of the Madison County Library are grateful for the support of the Chamber, as well as our partners and volunteers who helped us host the event. Many thanks to past president Stephanie Neal, vice president Carley Stewart, treasurer Sara Carter, Pig Skins BBQ and Community Coffee Company. We could not have done it without them!
Sincerely,
Jennifer Ivey,
President, Friends of the Madison County Library
