Dear Editor: Does anyone else find it interesting that no comments are posted by the numerous honorable candidates for BOC seats regarding the need for a strategic plan for the county to evaluate what options exist to provide reasonably acceptable Internet service in our county while surrounding counties are doing so?
The circumstances brought on from COVID-19 certainly should escalate the essential need to keep up in education (at home), economic development as well as enhancement in agriculture.
This is not about being " leading edge" but is about keeping up and about maintaining a competitive position for revenue growth vis-a-vis neighboring counties.
Sincerely,
David Jones
Danielsville
