Dear Editor: If John Scarborough and Frank Ginn were forced to live downwind of the power plant, they might change their tune. But they are bureaucrats who clearly don't care about the people whose health and property values are suffering.
Why is Frank Ginn double dipping? If he actually did his job in the legislature taxpayers wouldn't have to pay him twice.
The Trump administration lowered standards for clean air and water. Instead of making air quality "great,” they made it dirtier.
Just because the bureaucrats at Environmental Protection Agency now say it is OK to burn railroad ties doesn't mean that Georgia Renewable Power must do so.
GRP should live up to their original agreement to burn only clean biomass, as they sold their concept for the plant to the county.
Ginn, Scarborough and the Board of Commissioners should be fighting tooth and nail to enforce that original agreement. And if that agreement was so loosely worded as to be unenforceable, they all deserve to be voted out of office.
Sincerely,
Harriet Gray
