Dear Editor: Instead of going to the mat to protect health and safety, Frank Ginn and John Scarborough are offering tours of the Georgia Renewable Power plant. They sound more like paid spokesmen for GRP than public servants.
Why is no elected official forcing GRP to honor its agreement? They promised to burn clean biomass, not railroad ties.
The worst part of this whole sorry mess is that in exchange for soot, racket and potentially cancer causing emissions, my property taxes did not go down one penny. They went up.
The swamp that needs draining is under our noses. Anybody but Scarborough. Anybody but Ginn.
Sincerely,
Harriet Jenkins Gray
