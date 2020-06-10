Dear Editor: I totally agree with Dave Ramsey’s opinion (“When will we learn to accept one another,” June 4, 2020). How many of us even remember Rodney King? I certainly do. After an incredibly brutal beating from which that black man barely survived, he tiredly asked, “Can’t we all just get along?”
That was the beginning of my awareness of the abuse of power, especially by law enforcement. Recent moves by our president took me back to the Kent State massacre and Nixon’s National Guard. How many of us remember that, young people lying dead and dying on the campus grass? It wasn’t racial; it was generational — college kids disobeying rules and laws to peacefully demonstrate against the war in Vietnam. Military force is in no way useful in dealing with American citizens. They are trained to kill and defeat the enemy, not control the public (or the press). Law enforcement and military defense are totally and completely different things.
As to black folks in Madison County, it is long past time to begin to truly heal the ugly chasm of racism perpetuated on them since forever. I’ve noticed a lone black man perennially running for public office here. Conolus Scott seems sincere so I read his campaign literature. It appears that what he wants to accomplish would be as much a benefit to us all as to our black neighbors. I can’t vote for Conolus Scott because he’s running for the District 2 seat on the board of commissioners (not my district). Here’s a hugely timely opportunity to begin that healing in District 2 and in Madison County. I’d be proud to live in a county with at least one minority on the board of commissioners. We finally got a woman there and she’s done a good job. Let’s continue to make this kind of progress.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
