Dear Editor: (This is an open letter to the Madison County Board of Commissioners.) As a follow up to my email of Aug. 31 to which I’ve received no reply, and further in light of board member statements made at the Sept. 14 BOC meeting, I am reaching out to members of the board once again.
I am grateful that after a year of complaints and concerns regarding noise emitted from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), members of the board are now discussing a third-party noise study. I also want to extend my pointed gratitude to Commissioner Derek Doster for apologizing to our community, and to Commissioner Lee Allen for being repeatedly attentive to this issue despite his district being on the other side of the county. The idea of a noise study has been suggested by many constituents on several occasions since at least December 2019. As Chairman John Scarborough suggested, it seems that a 48-to-72 hour noise study would quite likely be insufficient. Given the perceived levels of inconsistency with respect to GRP’s volume of noise, and overall operating times, a one-time window does not seem like it would paint a full or factual picture of what we residents continue to face. I look forward to the further discussion on the plans for execution of this study.
I fail to see any factual basis for Chairman Scarborough’s claim, during the Sept. 14 meeting, that the August 2019 amendment to exempt industry from the noise ordinance is “reasonably consistent with what a lot of other counties do have [...] as it pertains to industrial and commercial provision.” When it comes to noise, here are examples of how surrounding counties appear to address it:
•Franklin: Does not have a noise ordinance, but does have a nuisance ordinance, and has further conducted BOC meeting(s) specifically addressing GRP noise by way of nuisance. (Sources: County Manager Beth Thomas; full nuisance ordinance, December 2019 BOC meeting notes.)
•Oglethorpe: Noise control: Definitions. Excessively Loud and Disturbing. Occurs when a person of normal hearing who is inside a residence or other building that is not the location of the noise source can: A. Clearly hear the noise; B. Distinguish the noise from background ambient noise; and C. Ascertain and identify the nature and source of the noise. General Prohibition. No person shall create or cause to be created an excessively loud or disturbing noise within the unincorporated area of the county between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., or on Sundays during the hours while church services are in progress. (Sources: BOC Finance Officer Josh Hawkins; full noise ordinance.)
•Jackson: Noises and disturbances: It shall be unlawful for any person to cause loud or unusual noises which are detrimental or annoying to the public, including, without limitation, unusual loud disturbances in or around churches or multiple-family complexes such as loud music and other activities in swimming pool and clubhouse areas, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekends. (Sources: County Manager Kevin Poe and county code of ordinances)
•Elbert: Does not have a noise ordinance, but the city of Elberton does: “It shall be unlawful for any person to make any noise at night calculate to disturb the public peace of the city or the rest or quiet of any citizen of the city, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.” (Sources: BOC Community Development and Code Enforcement Manager Allen Holme; State House Representative District 33 Republican nominee and Attorney Rob Leverett and county ordinances)
•Athens-Clarke: Industrial Performance Standards: h. Noise. Noise levels shall comply with the following: Noise Levels (dB) measured at property line adjacent to residential property line: 7a.m. to 10 p.m.: 70 dB. 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.: 55 dB. (Sources: Commissioner Tim Denson; Athens-Clarke code of ordinances)
I was unable to obtain evidence of any other local county noise ordinances which allow an exemption for industry. Perhaps these sources listed above could provide further insight into enforcement and general processes of noise abatement which may be successfully implemented in Madison County.
For your additional consideration, I’ve emailed an attached comprehensive 277-page document titled “Noise Ordinances: Tools for Enactment, Modification and Enforcement of a Community Noise Ordinance,” which extensively covers myriad aspects to consider in the development and enforcement of noise abatement, backed by studies and research at a national scale.
The GRP noise issue has been a public health and wellness issue, by way of disturbing peace, rest, and general ability to enjoy our homes, for over a year. It’s been too long. I look forward to the board taking meaningful and necessary action.
Sincerely,
Leigh Ann Jones
Colbert
