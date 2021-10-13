Dear Editor: On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Los Angeles City Council approved an ordinance to force businesses to demand proof from every customer that they have received a COVID-19 vaccination before they are allowed to enter the business. If this law goes into effect, any person who cannot or will not provide proof of vaccination to the business cannot legally enter the business. The mayor is expected to sign the ordinance into law so it can go into effect on Nov. 6.
All businesses in Los Angeles (except grocery stores and pharmacies) will be required to enforce this new law by having someone at the business to verify every customer's vaccination status. If a business fails to enforce this law requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination, the business can be fined up to $5,000.
The only people exempted from this law will be people whose medical condition would preclude them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and those who hold, as the ordinance states, “a sincerely held religious belief.” This is a major problem, because to enforce this new law, each business must appoint someone to examine the beliefs of people to determine whether their religious beliefs are really “sincere.”
The Constitution is intended to protect us from those who would use the laws and force of government to impose their beliefs upon us. It is also supposed to protect our God given right to hold religious beliefs of our own choosing and our right to put into practice what we believe, even if they are repugnant to others.
The founders of this nation were so concerned about the religious persecutions that had taken place in Europe that they added an amendment to the Constitution that is specifically intended to protect our religious liberty. The First Amendment to the Constitution of this country states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Their concern over government intrusion into matters of faith was so great that they even included a prohibition of religious tests for those who hold office in the United States: “...no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."
I hope I am not the only one who sees this ordinance, which was passed by the city council of Los Angeles as being extremely dangerous. To have one's religious beliefs examined by government to determine if they are “sincerely held,” is indeed dangerous and contrary to everything this country is founded upon. To have the government deputize citizens who are employees of retail establishments to examine other citizens' religious beliefs to determine if they are “sincerely held” is exponentially worse.
This is an attempt by government to deny us our God-given liberties based on what we believe. If implemented, this law will make those Christians who are opposed to receiving this or any other vaccine outcasts. They will be unable to buy and sell freely as is their God-given right.
One might think, “If this law goes into effect, surely the courts will rule against it.” Well, I'm not so sure because, while the establishment clause of the First Amendment is enforced with great zeal by the courts, the protection clause is often trampled underfoot.
A question often asked these days is, “Is the vaccine the mark of the beast?” No, but it is a giant step toward the mark of the beast. The parallels between those things being done to compel people to receive the vaccine and what will be done to compel people to take the mark of the beast are far too many to ignore. These include using force, such as the loss of a job or being unable to buy or sell, in an attempt to force people to deny the faith and capitulate to the power of government.
Satan knows this tactic works. He knows that most people will do anything to preserve their lives.
Job chapter 2 verse 4
And Satan answered the Lord, and said, Skin for skin, yea, all that a man hath will he give for his life.
No matter what happens, we can thank God because Jesus says, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.”
Believe on Jesus and you will have peace in your heart. Pray for wisdom and God will give it. Ask God for grace to be more than a hearer of the word, but to be a doer also. If you do these things, you will find that God's grace is sufficient.
Sincerely,
Pastor Glenn Guest
Comer
