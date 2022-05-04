Dear Editor: I have only been in my role as the Family Connection Coordinator with the Madison Area Resource Team for a little over six months. During this short time, I have been amazed by the county’s generosity. It was very apparent during our recent event, “A Time of Hope” and will not go unnoticed.
Our team would like to take the time to thank the Madison County Recreation Department for allowing us to use their facility to host our event. We are also grateful to the following individuals and groups that donated their time and resources: ACTION, Inc, Advantage Behavioral Health, Colbert United Methodist Church, David Stone (musician), Harmony House, Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, Lord and Stephens, Madison County Board of Commissioners, Madison County Health Department, Madison County High School, Madison County High School’s JROTC, Madison County Library, Madison County Mentor Program, Madison County Middle School, Madison County Senior Center, Madison County UGA Extension Office, Matthews Granite, Medlink, Melissa Melton (keynote speaker), and Minding You.
We would also like to take a moment to thank the Madison County Recreation Department for their patience and support in bringing a wind phone to Madison County, which was unveiled during our event. In addition, we would like to thank Danielsville Ace Hardware for adding the beautiful plants that surround the wind phone, and to Concept Graphics for the signage.
Without the generosity and support of the county, our group would not be successful in our efforts to improve outcomes for families, children, and youth.
Sincerely,
Sherry Deakin
M.A.R.T./Madison County Family Connection Coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.