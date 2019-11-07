Dear Editor: With this letter the Madison County Democratic Committee goes on record opposing the burning of railroad ties at the Biomass Plant in Colbert.
We support the arguments presented by members of the public health and scientific communities who pointed out in last week’s issue of The Madison County Journal the numerous long-term and dangerous effects that this practice can cause. We understand that burning creosote-treated railroad ties may be legal under current federal and state laws, but this does not make the practice moral, ethical or safe.
The Madison County Democrats support business and industries that enhance the lives of our residents, but never at the cost of public health. We urge our county commissioners, the IDA, and administrators of the Georgia Renewable Power Plant, LLC to hold a widely announced, public meeting to discuss public concerns, from airborne pollutants to water pollution to noise nuisance and other effects this plant will have on our community.
Sincerely,
Melissa Tufts
2nd Vice Chair, Madison County Democratic Committee
on behalf of the Madison County Democrats
