Dear Editor: Madison County Little League will be holding their annual board meeting Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7pm. The meeting will be held in the city hall room, at the Colbert Depot.
The purpose of the annual meeting is to dissolve the old board of directors and elect a new board for 2021. If you have ever been interested in, or curious about Little League, please plan to attend!
Little League is a great organization. It has been in Madison County for over 60 years and needs energetic volunteers to keep quality, competitive baseball and softball alive for the kids of Madison County. I have been coaching Little League for over 15 years, been on the board for most of them, have made some really good friends, and hope I have made a difference for a few kids.
But the main reason I keep coming back are what the kids give back to me. It’s never the same, never boring, and almost always fun! My youngest, Sarah, has not played in seven years, but I keep coming back. Madison County Little League is a great collection of friends who facilitate the children of Madison County to play baseball and softball, and learn some great life lessons as well. Please come on the 24th and join us!
Sincerely,
Joe May
President, MCLL
