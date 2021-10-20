Dear Editor: I have enjoyed living in Madison County for the last five years and am seeing it grow faster than I had ever imagined. When I chose to purchase a home in Madison County, I was told that this was a rural, peaceful area with affordable housing for people living in all socio-economic statuses. Over the past few years, I have seen housing prices soar, new developments go up in seemingly every corner of the county and both the county and my beloved city of Hull be forced to seriously consider their plan to adapt to the increased demand for housing in the coming decades.
According to your Sept. 2 issue, Madison County has seen a six-percent population increase over the last decade while Hull, specifically, has seen 16-percent growth. The City of Hull has been working tirelessly to craft new zoning ordinances in our city that are relevant and responsive to the needs of our little community and I have noticed that in these zoning changes, new mobile homes are now prohibited within city limits (section 3-10).
This new change causes me concern as there is an increasingly diminished supply of affordable housing in this community. According to Realtor.com, Hull’s a sellers’ market, meaning there are more people looking to live here than there are houses on the market. Furthermore, the median sold home price is $351,000 and home values are increasing at a rate of 13.7 percent year-over-year! While I, as a homeowner, appreciate the added equity in my home, I am very concerned for those in our community who are not currently homeowners. Where will adult children be able to live that is close to their extended family but affordable as a first home? Where will those who were left unemployed by the pandemic and with bad credit live if they cannot be approved for a substantial mortgage? Hull currently has two houses on the market for rent, both at about $400/room, leaving someone renting a three-bedroom home paying as much per month in rent as they would for a $300,000 mortgage. To top this off, the median household income in Hull is $26,250 (US Census Data)!
Where shall these neighbors of ours live? Because Hull does not have any government housing or any apartments, I suggest we prioritize access to mobile homes in order to fill the gap for our community’s most vulnerable. When mobile homes are brought into the equation, individuals and families who are priced out of the traditional home buying market and unable to afford the rent for comparable homes have the ability to live in secure housing. While I recognize that mobile homes rarely have the reputation of being “pretty” or of increasing neighboring property values, I would hope that we, as a community, are capable of prioritizing reasonable solutions to housing issues that would benefit someone other than ourselves. Used mobile homes can be bought cheaply, repaired affordably and moved into quickly.
I love living in this community because I do have a wide diversity of neighbors — some rich, some poor. Some are black, some are white. Some are immigrants, some have been in these very neighborhoods for generations. And, up until this point, all have been kind, considerate, generous and worthy of thoughtful plans to maintain their presence in this sweet little community.
When the City of Hull considers adapting their new zoning ordinances on October 21, it is my recommendation that this provision be removed and commit to making strides to guarantee that this city remains a lovely place for all.
Sincerely,
Sarah Thurman
Hull
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.